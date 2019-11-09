Radhika Apte all set to turn director with Sleepwalkers

Radhika Apte has become the forerunner in entertainment for various reasons; one of the major ones being that she is one of the most prominent actresses not only in mainstream movies but also on the OTT platforms. The actress is making path-breaking moves as she is now venturing into direction now.

The actress is marking her first directorial venture with the short film Sleepwalkers. This also marks her being the first mainstream actress from Bollywood to venture into the unexplored space of short films. The movie will have a thirty-minute duration and will be Radhika's first time in the directors' seat.

Radhika has become the face of OTT for all the masses. Her unique and bold choices bear the results in the form of getting nominated for Emmy after her films Andhadhun and Padman won national awards.

In the international space, the actress will be seen in a role where she will be essaying the role of a Spy. Based on real incidents from World War II, this film will see the Andhadhun star playing the role of Noor Inayat Khan aka Nora Baker who was the first female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French resistance.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can't wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles.

