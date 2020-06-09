Radhika Apte calls the shots with directorial debut The Sleepwalkers

Radhika Apte has a sharp eye when it comes to scripts. So, one can safely assume that her directorial debut, The Sleepwalkers, will be a riveting watch. The short film — featuring Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami — has been included in the eight-film anthology, Lost and Found. "The anthology will be released in two volumes, with four stories each. We are planning to drop it later this year on an OTT platform," informs Honey Trehan, who is producing it with Abhishek Chaubey.

Apte had expressed her interest in direction when the two were collaborating on Raat Akeli Hai. "She had shared a story with me, and I had urged her to direct it. However, she took it lightly. [Weeks later], she narrated another story and I told her we should start shooting it at the earliest. She was taken aback as she didn't expect me to produce it," adds Trehan, marvelling at Apte's clarity as a debutant director. "When you are new to direction, you tend to be vulnerable, but, she handled it as if she has been doing this for ages."

