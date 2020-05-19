Radhika Apte chops off her hair, and she looks even more gorgeous!

Radhika Apte has shortened her hair. On Sunday, Radhika took to Instagram and posted a selfie in which she is seen flaunting her long locks, revealing it's time to chop their length. "Going to take a pair of scissors and chop the length. I love how long and healthy my hair has grown. But ita's time to say goodbye! #detachment," she captioned the image.

And finally, on Monday, Radhika revealed her chopped tresses and she looks more gorgeous, is what we think! She captioned the photo: And, it's all gone!

Tillotama Shome commented: "Love it Apte!" Kalki Koechlin wrote, "Yay", while Sayani Gupta commented, "Oh damn. I want so baddd"

Radhika is currently spending time with her husband Benedict Taylor at her home in London. Also, in March, she had detailed her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the pandemic.

"For all the many messages I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity... I'm back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either."

"That's all for now! Thank you for all msgs xx Ps. BA flight was full! ?? (though two days ago when I went to India from London it was empty.) More ps. The immigration officers had no information to share regarding UK closing borders yet. #obvs #sillyme #goodtiming #travelinthetimeofcorona," Radhika added.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS