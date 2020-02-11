Radhika Apte on her fashion looks: I am a firm believer in pre-loved fashion

Radhika Apte has an astonishing fashion sense and always makes heads turn be it a high couture look or basics with a spin or some classic vintage looks, Radhika always steals the show. Talking about her love for fashion where the actress never fails to turn heads with abstract sartorial choices, in a recent interview with a leading magazine, Radhika shared, "I am a firm believer in pre-loved fashion, so I wear a lot of vintage pieces."

The Indie Star has always given outfits that are wearable and super comfortable and complimented all her looks with the perfect hair and makeup. The actress has built her fanbase from scratch and has always focused on quality content and delivered a better project every passing day.

Radhika has always wowed the audiences with the number of characters she has served overall be it in Bollywood or OTT and more are in the making.

Radhika Apte has a remarkable contribution to the OTT platforms where she has delivered stories worth a memory. The actress has carved her path to success and has aced all the spaces. Radhika Apte is the first name that comes to out minds when it comes for delivering best content.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles

