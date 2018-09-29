Radhika Apte hopes for safer work culture

bollywood

Radhika Apte says there is a need to create a culture without sexual abuse of anybody

Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte says there is a need to create a culture without sexual abuse of anybody. "I think we need to create culture without sexual abuse for anybody then we will have a work culture," Radhika told IANS over an email.

As an actor, she has to deal with hectic schedules and travel a lot. Radhika says she tries to drink a lot of water and get proper sleep. "I don't do much for skin. Just drink water, try to get proper sleep, exercise, sweat it out, keep it moisturised, and most importantly clean. That's basically what I do."

For hair?

The actress, who launched a botanical hair tonic True Roots that delays hair greying, said: "I didn't do much before this. This is like the only product I have started to keep in my bag very lately. It delays hair greying by working directly on the roots...It's in a spray format, easy-to-use and non-sticky."

She says it suited her needs.

"I do have a lot of greys and I do have a need to cover them and I hadn't found such a natural solution and an easy solution to prevent my greys and also go to the root cause, rather than superficially hiding them," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever