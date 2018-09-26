Radhika Apte: I do not feel satisfied just yet

bollywood

Touted as the web world's blue-eyed girl, Radhika Apte says she yearns for more work since her acclaimed shows have only seen her play second fiddle

Radhika Apte

Three consecutive Netflix offerings later, Radhika Apte is set to return to the big screen with AndhaDhun. Giving her nod to Sriram Raghavan's thriller, which revolves around a blind protagonist's run-in with the law, she says, was a no-brainer. "He can call me anytime and tell me to do a film. I'll blindly say yes," she says of the director, who she credits for creating unpredictable plot lines. "The way he scripts his films is crazy. He inspires [his artistes], which is amazing."

Having featured in web shows like Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul, Apte is evidently being touted as the digital world's lucky charm. Yet, the actor doesn't take her success seriously. She argues, her roles in the acclaimed shows were bit-sized. "I was part of one segment [of the four-part anthology film] Lust Stories. I played a small part in Sacred Games. Ghoul was the only show that saw me in the lead. If I was running the three shows, I would have felt a different kind of high. So, there is a lot more to do. I don't feel satisfied at all."

Yet, what she has on offer are projects that many in the industry would yearn for. She talks about English filmmaker Michael Winterbottom's The Wedding Guest, and American producer Lydia Dean Pilcher's untitled female-driven World War II spy drama, with palpable excitement. "Only few Asian actresses get to play lead roles in non-Indian films. We rarely get the opportunity to be cast in them. I have got the taste [of such success], but I want more." Speaking to mid-day at the launch of True Roots Botanical Hair Tonic, the actor reveals that a second edition of her horror, Ghoul, is likely to roll. "The subtext allows for a second season. But, it is the makers who would know if that's possible."

