Radhika Apte: I don't think that films should fit into one category exclusively

Radhika Apte is one of the most unconventional actors in the industry. Her immense screen presence, intrinsic ability to bring emotions to life and her comprehensive understanding of what the audiences relate to, makes her one of the most representative actresses.

Radhika's craft is widely scattered be it on the silver screen with projects like Padman, Andhadhun or over the OTT platform with Ghoul, Sacred Games, Lust Stories and she has created a niche for her in the industry. With her pathbreaking performance in Ghoul and other shows.

Always paying heed to the writing of the character, Radhika had definitely savoured over the success uniformly, across the international sector as well. As her impressive career creates a league of her own, Radhika Apte is surely the buzz of the town with every pick of hers. Seen in the international project titled, Wedding Guest earlier, the breakthrough artiste will be seen in Apple TV's upcoming series Shantaram where she portrays the character of an Indian journalist.

For Radhika, content is the king. Echoing this sentiment, Radhika expresses, "If I like a film, it doesn't matter what genre it is. I like drama, comedy, action, thriller, romance, horror—all genres. I also don't think that films should fit into one category exclusively. It's always easier to be part of films that are in the same language that you speak; you get to improvise when you understand what's happening on the sets. The language also helps you understand the nuances of the culture better."

Last seen in Andhadhun, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a spy, in Apple TV's upcoming project titled Shantaram. Along with this, Radhika will also star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai. The actress has already completed the Lucknow schedule of the film and fans are looking forward to getting bowled over her exemplary performance.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates