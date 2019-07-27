Radhika Apte: I have imbibed so much from Nawazuddin Siddiqui as colleague

bollywood

Radhika Apte shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are strong forces and seeing them together is no less than a dynamite ready to explode. Their plain acting skills adds everything to their performance and are notably critically acclaimed actors in the film industry and with every project, they have been proving their mettle.

Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have worked on three projects yet -Maanjhi: The Mountain Man, Badlapur and Sacred Games. Their acting prowess remains unmatched and the audience has loved to watch them work together in the past and are waiting to see them again on the screens. The two will be sharing the screen space in their upcoming film, Raat Akeli Hai. Talking about the bond she has built with Nawaz, Radhika says, "Nawaz is a fantastic actor, and I always love to collaborate with him. He is such a giving actor. I have imbibed so much from him as a fellow colleague."

Radhika Apte is known for not mincing words and speaks her mind on socially relevant subjects. The actress is the loved one in all mediums, be it the webspace, short films or a typical masala potboiler. With her last two films, Andhadhun and Padman doing well at the box office, Radhika Apte is satisfied with its output. The actress not only shone through her movies but also made her presence felt on the small screen in the form of web shows. Radhika had three releases -- Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul -- this year on streaming apps.

Radhika's movies Andhadhun and Padman are listed amongst the top-rated Bollywood movies of last year. Andhadhun also made it to the 2nd position on the all-time 240 best movies of Bollywood, after iconic film Anand.

On the work front, Radhika will be next seen in a Hollywood project namely Liberté and also a Bollywood film named Raat Akeli Hai for which she shot in Lucknow recently.

