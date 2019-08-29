Radhika Apte is a vision in this modern art-inspired co-ord outfit

bollywood-fashion

The latest look shared by Radhika Apte on her social media profile is a very easy going yet powerful and has depicted a 'Boss Lady' vibe

Radhika Apte

For her latest outing, Radhika Apte chose a different and unique outfit. She paired a shirt and a skirt of the same print, which looks very modern art inspired and has colours like orange and black to up the fashion quotient. The latest look shared by the actress on her social media profile is a very easy going yet powerful and has depicted a 'Boss Lady' vibe. She took the social media by storm with her oh-so-chic outfit.

Radhika Apte

The actress poses gracefully with the monochrome co-ord set with a dash of tangerine colour. The shirt with pleated skirt makes this ensemble perfect day wear. To complete the look, the actress wore metal gold round earrings and chic black mule shoes.

The actress has her hair round up in a bun with nude makeup, the plum-coloured lips gives this outfit a breezy vibe. It's a moment of pride and celebration for the actress as two of her films Padman and Andhadhun were felicitated at the 66th National Film Awards. The actress will now embark on a new venture in the international space where she will be essaying the role of a Spy and fans can't wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair were last seen sharing screen space for a web series.

