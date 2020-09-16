Radhika Apte is in a complete work mode in London

It's no secret that Indiestar Radhika Apte has earned the status of one of the most versatile and remarkable talents that our industry withholds. Having said that, the actress may be spending this lockdown time in London, but that doesn't take the "Work" away from Radhika. She has been in complete work mode ever since the beginning of this pandemic.

With the cameras rolling again, everyone is trying to adapt to the new normal; but for Radhika the new normal still implies working in her full capacity.

According to the sources close to her, "Radhika has made the most productive and creative use of this lockdown. Right from shooting for various magazine covers, brands to working on her directorial projects, she has kept herself very busy. She has found time to write some scripts which wasn't possible otherwise due to lack of time."

The amount of work Radhika has done during this period is outstanding. Being in London hasn't stopped her from fulfilling prior commitments or accepting new challenges. Radhika has yet again proved that the word 'Impossible' doesn't exist in her dictionary.

Radhika has always been very vocal about her love and passion towards her work. What impresses us is that her fans got to see a totally different yet creative side of Radhika in these couple of months. The magazine covers that she shot or brands shoots for that matter followed all necessary safety norms and precautions and it was helmed by Radhika herself. Right from styling to hair-makeup, it was a one woman show. Radhika aced all her looks and the final outcome has been incredible.

The audiences also saw her on the director's chair in her debut short movie. The star, with her acting talents and on-screen presence, is truly unstoppable.

