Radhika Apte is receiving offers from various digital platforms!

bollywood

Radhika Apte known for her brave choice of films has spread her charms with top-notch roles- be it films or OTT platforms

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte known for her brave choice of films has spread her charms with top-notch roles- be it films or OTT platforms. The actress who has been constantly seen on an OTT platform with her ‘omnipresence’ all across is now receiving offers from many storytellers of different platforms.

In a recent event, the actress looked drop dead gorgeous decked up in a powder shaded embellished Tulle slit gown.

Radhika Apte who pulls off her roles aptly is on the wish list of every director and a top choice of every filmmaker. Radhika's two movies Andhadhun and Padman are on the top rated Bollywood movies list and her omnipresence is much talked about with the screen presence she possesses. Radhika had three releases -- Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul -- last year on streaming apps.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series.

Apart from this, she also has an interesting range of films in the pipeline including The Wedding Guest a British-American movie with Dev Patel and filmmaker Lydia Dean's untitled World War II spy drama with Stana Katic and Sarah Megan Thomas.

Also Read: See Photo: Radhika Apte sizzles in swimsuit; she surely knows how to beat the heat

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates