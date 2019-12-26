Radhika Apte lets us in on her first date secrets!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Popular chat show, The Brand New Show, has been giving us glimpses into the lives of our favourite Bollywood stars and entertaining us with interesting tidbits from their lives. Recently, the stunning Radhika Apte was a guest on the show and the actress indulged in some candid conversation with host and comedian Abish Mathew.

Abish got Radhika to talk about her relationships and dating experiences, which made the actress take a walk down memory lane. Radhika even spilled the beans on her first-ever date! She said, "I have never dated anyone younger than me. I remember, there were two different boys who asked me to go out on a date at the same time and on the same day."

She further said, "So, there was a cat who always came to my house, my room-mate and I kept tuna fish for the cat and decided that if the cat ate the fish, I would go on a date with Benedict and if not, I would go on a date with the other guy. The cat ate the tuna and I went on a date with Benedict and now I am married to him."

Isn't this a funny and yet sweet story? We can't wait to catch this interesting episode with Radhika Apte! Stay tuned and catch the conversation on The Brand New Show on Thursday, December 26, at 6:30 pm only on Netflix's Youtube channel.

