Radhika Apte looks drop dead gorgeous in these photos

Radhika Apte is currently on a roll as she promotes her upcoming web series Ghoul, by Netflix.

Radhika Apte

One of the most versatile and critically acclaimed actresses, Radhika Apte has not only carved a place for herself in not just the Indian film industry but also the digital streaming space. Besides short films and web series, the actor has also emerged as a popular choice for digital advertising campaigns, and currently is the face of a few popular brands.

Radhika, who is all set for her upcoming Netflix release titled 'Ghoul', is on a career high! Recently, she was seen promoting her upcoming web series Ghoul, and she looked drop dead gorgeous. Be it her flawless dusky complexion or her dark tresses, Apte's natural beauty has everyone crushing on her. One might find difficult to look away from the actress. She looks absolutely stunning in this combo- leather pants, black lace top and laced-up boots. The best part about this look is the dark lip which looks stunning on Apte. Choker and ring aside, her hair was styled with a messy middle part.

In her other look, she paired a black leather skirt with a formal white shirt with wavy hair and a minimal makeup look with a tube top and side slit long skirt.

Over the years, Radhika has been known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. The actress' last outings Sacred Games, Lust Stories, and Padman has garnered a lot of critical acclaims, and love from her viewers. Radhika Apte has an interesting line up of projects ahead in Baazaar, and Sriram Raghvan's Shoot The Piano Player in addition to her Hollywood outings alongside Dev Patel in The Wedding Guests.

