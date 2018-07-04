Radhika Apte looks every bit stunning in this all-new avatar

With her recently released Lust Stories and two other projects in the pipeline on it, Radhika Apte seems to the queen of not just big-screen films, but even the growing digital platform

Radhika Apte is leaving no stone unturned as she is seen donning an all-new look for the promotions of her upcoming next. The doe-eyed actress looked stunning in a grey co-coloured outfit. Donning a new haircut and hair colour the actress summed up her look with a dark wine shade lipstick.

Radhika Apte was spotted at a MAMI screening of Sacred Games last night in Delhi along with her co-stars.

The actress took to Instagram sharing, "New hair!! #shorthair #haircut and #haircolour both by the bestest âï¸@natashanaegamvala at @nalininyasmin big fat thank you and hugs!! ð by @tenzinkyizom_official".

With her recently released a short film, Lust Stories on a popular OTT platform and two other projects in the pipeline on it, Radhika Apte seems to the queen of not just big-screen films, but even the growing digital platform. With Lust Stories, her first release on Netflix, the actress received rave reviews for her performance.

What is amazing is that, in addition to these, the actress also has her big screen outings lined up for this year post-Padman. There is Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan and Andhadhun with Ayushmann Khurrana.

