Radhika Apte looks like a dream in the after party of Emmys

Hailed as the Indie star, Radhika Apte has been seen posting each and every insight from the Emmys ever since she has left for the award function. Recently, the actress posted a happy picture after the party. Radhika Apte was seen wearing a black dress full of bling having a plunging neckline and looked stunning as ever. Making us all proud here, Radhika Apte surely nailing every outfit at the Emmys.

Opting for no accessories look and having minimal makeup with bold lips Radhika Apte pulls off the perfect party attire. Radhika Apte took to her social media and posted a few pictures and she writes, "Afterparty!! Thank you for such beautiful few days @iemmys and my all-time fav!"

In case you missed it, have a look at her Insta post right here:

The actress is known for being one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood and this nomination is another feather in the cap for her after her movies Andhadhun and Padman also recently won National awards.

In the international space, the actress will be seen in a role where she will be essaying the role of a Spy. Based on real incidents from World War II, this film will see the Andhadhun star playing the role of Noor Inayat Khan aka Nora Baker who was the first female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French resistance.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow.

