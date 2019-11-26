Radhika Apte looks stunning at the 2019 International Emmy's closing party

Radhika Apte sure knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes. The stunning actress always makes the edgiest and unique fashion choices when it comes to dressing up for events and awards functions, and she did exactly that for the closing party of the 2019 International Emmy Awards.

Radhika Apte was nominated for her brilliant performance in the Netflix original film, Lust Stories, and the actress was also awarded a nomination medal at the awards ceremony. She was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category.

Radhika Apte shared a few images from the party in which she wore a gorgeous Iris van Herpen gown; check out the pictures below:

Doesn't Radhika look amazing? The actress chose to tie her hair in a sleek bun and kept her makeup and accessories minimal.

Besides Lust Stories, Sacred Games, too, was nominated at the International Emmy Awards. Radhika shared photos of the Lust Stories and Sacred Games teams together.

Previously, Radhika Apte shared some other looks from her time at the 2019 International Emmy Awards. Here's Radhika looking exquisite in a Dior gown:

Radhika opted for a Bibhu Mohapatra draped wing top with pleated cotton and tulle peekaboo skirt outfit for the nomination ceremony at the awards function. It seems like Radhika Apte can carry off any outfit with ease and flair!

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule in Lucknow.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates