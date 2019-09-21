Radhika Apte on Emmy Awards 2019: Even being nominated is a big thing

Radhika Apte recently received an International Emmys' nomination in the category of Best Actress for her performance in Lust Stories. The actress is rejoicing over this news and feels that her work is being appreciated. "Your efforts are getting recognised and appreciated. These are prestigious awards and even being nominated is a big thing," says Radhika Apte on her nomination to the International Emmy Awards.

Radhika Apte's films, PadMan with Akshay Kumar and Andhadhun with Ayushmann Khurrana received the coveted National Award. After the national acknowledgement, getting nominated for the International Emmy Awards is adding another feather to her talented cap.

Sharing the excitement about being nominated for the Emmys along with Sacred Games for Best Drama and Lust Stories for Best miniseries, the actress shared a post on Instagram.

Speaking about bagging National Awards for the respective films, Radhika had earlier told PTI, "It feels absolutely amazing. I feel blessed to be associated with the film. The amount of appreciation we have got from the audience and the critics is unimaginable. That is why the National Award win is gratifying."

The Shor in the City actor will now embark on a new venture into the international space through her forthcoming Hollywood film Liberte: A Call to Spy. In the movie, she will be essaying the role of a World War II spy named Noor Inayat Khan who was the first female wireless operator and British spy who parachuted into Nazi-occupied France to aid the French Resistance.

The film also stars Sarah Meghan Thomas who has also written the script, with Stana Katic, Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland to name a few. Oscar-nominated director Lydia Dean Pilcher has helmed the film. The forthcoming film based on true incidents is set 75 years ago in World War II.

Apart from this, Ms. Apte will be seen in Raat Akeli Hai with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She has completed the film's first schedule in Lucknow and is celebrating her way to glory.

