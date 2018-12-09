Radhika Apte: People assume TV actors only know over-the-top acting

bollywood

Radhika Madan transitioned from being a successful TV star to a film actor earlier this year, which made her realise people have strong prejudices against small screen actors.

Radhika gained fame for featuring on the show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi" for nearly two years before making her big screen debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's "Pataakha".

"When you transition from TV to films, people assume that on TV there's a particular type of acting where you're doing stuff which is very over the top. They also need to understand that when people are watching TV, they are also doing ten other things," Radhika told PTI.

"To grab their attention, you need to do a little extra. It's not like a cinema hall, where the lights go off and you only have the screen to focus on," she adds. Her successful stint on TV made her realise that "stardom is temporary" and often just a by-product of good work.

"I always knew that stardom is very temporary. In TV, I knew fame vanishes as quickly as it comes. Till your show is on air you're a god. I prepared myself not to get attached to it. I am humbled by the love coming my way but I don't make it my aim that 'please recognise me'.

"I didn't make it my sole purpose to be loved by the audience. I was being myself and just by the way it happened. I give myself reality check every time... If I don't do good work, this won't happen." Her second feature film, "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" bagged People's Choice Award in the Midnight Madness section at Toronto International Film Festival 2018 before making its Indian premiere at MAMI.

The film is now headed to Macau international Film Festival and will have its premiere on December 13.

"I feel humbled and grateful that it's happening with us. The film is being recognised internationally. I am enjoying every bit, I'm not trying to overthink anything. Each festival audience reacts differently to films so we are equally nervous for the premiere," Radhika says.

Directed by Vasan Bala, "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" chronicles the story of a young man born without pain receptors who longs to defeat 100 opponents in a kumite tournament.

The 23-year-old actor says she is lucky to have arrived in the industry at a time when everyone involved in the filmmaking process are attempting something new.

"I feel fortunate I am entering the industry at such a time when people aren't afraid to take that leap or risk. 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' is a very risky project. People told me either it's going to work like how or go down the drain."

The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jimit Trivedi and is backed by Ronnie Screwvala through RSVP Films.

