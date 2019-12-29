Radhika Apte rocks the chic formal look; see photo

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

When we think of formal clothes, the first thing that comes to mind is a pair of trousers and a shirt that fits well. Style icon Radhika Apte, however, knows just how to do formal fashion right. The actress has broken the stereotypes and opted for a blend of formal and casual that you wouldn't want to miss.

Radhika Apte paired a classy white shirt with a black jumpsuit with a deep cut, a double-buttoned waistcoat, and teamed the outfit with a pair of stilettos and smoky eye makeup. The look defined elegance and chic style. She accessorised her look with a french braid and a clear strap watch.

The Ghoul star always gives us fashion inspiration and we can't get over how effortlessly she carries off any outfit she wears. Radhika has made the formal trend her own by combining elements taken from formal and casual wear.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can't wait to see what she has to offer with her new exciting projects and roles.

