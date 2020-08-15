Radhika Apte shares 'happy picture' in 'birth suite' from beach

Actress Radhika Apte has shared a picture from the beach in her birth suit. The actress posted the picture on her verified Instagram site, radhikaofficial. In the mid-shot frame she grins at the camera and is wearing a big blue hat. Radhika flaunts her tan lines in the picture, and has left her hair open.

"When the happiness is so strong and the pure joy is bubbling inside you so much and all you can do is laugh #purehappiness #purejoy #nakednakedeverywhere #birthsuit #wasnotbornwiththehat #cleanbeaches #cleanwater with @rozspeirs," Radhika captioned the image.

She used hashtags such as #nakednakedeverywhere #birthsuit #wasnotbornwiththehat among others with the caption.

Radhika was recently seen in the digitally-released film, "Raat Akeli Hai", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film marked the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan.

"Raat Akeli Hai" narrates the story of a high profile murder in a small town that sends a tough yet narrowminded police officer on a twisted investigation, as he navigates deeper into the dark past and toxic patriarchy of the victim's family.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever