Radhika Apte shares her delight on Short Film Awards

bollywood

Radhika Apte expresses her happiness over the upcoming Critics' Choice Short Film Awards

Radhika Apte

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte expresses her happiness over the upcoming Critics' Choice Short Film Awards. While the actress is ruling the year with her back to back successes at the box office as well as the digital platform, Radhika Apte is glad that short films are winning accolades and awards like full-length features.

The actress created a rage amongst the audience with her sensational short film Ahalya directed by Sujoy Ghosh. After impressing the audience with her sensual act in 'Ahalya', Radhika Apte further garnered immense appreciation for other short films in varied languages.

Radhika feels that the growing influence of the Internet is seeing short films attracting more viewers and the web is becoming a popular medium for story-tellers.

Critics' Choice Short Film Awards is a first-ever collaborative effort of India's most credible film critics and Motion Content Group, WPP’s global content investment, and rights management company, to recognize and appreciate the inventiveness and creativity of short films producers across the nation

The aim is to identify and reward the short film industry in an unbiased manner by giving due recognition to their talent. Owing to the intellectual minds coming together, the standards of the same would be exceptionally high and the independence fierce.

