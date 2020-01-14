Radhika Apte shares some fun BTS of her upcoming film, find out

Radhika Apte is an actress who can accredit her fame to a lot of online media streaming platforms making her the Best Indie Actress of Bollywood. Radhika does not hold herself back when it comes to her roles. Radhika knows how to rule everything from fashion to roles and is someone who can blend herself in every character given to her and all the work performances is the proof of the same.

Having a busy 2020 and some exciting work performances planned for her audience, the actress is having a fun time shooting and shared some fun BTS glimpses. Taking to her Instagram Radhika shared, "#behindthescenes #filmshoot #ahemdabad #ifthenorelse and happily posed for the camera."

Radhika Apte has made an irreplaceable place in the digital world for herself and is often called the OTT Queen. The actress is surely adored and loved for her promising body of her work as well as her presence.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles.

