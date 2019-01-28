Radhika Apte shoots in Lucknow for the first time

bollywood

Radhika Apte, who has been shooting with Shweta Tripathi took to social media to share some pictures from Lucknow

Radhika Apte

One of the most critically acclaimed actresses in Bollywood, Radhika Apte is shooting for her upcoming next in Lucknow for the first time. The actress, who ruled last year with her remarkable performances across platforms has begun shooting for her upcoming next in Lucknow.

Radhika Apte who has been shooting with Shweta Tripathi took to social media to share some pictures from Lucknow. The Parched actress, who has earlier essayed the role of a small town girl in multiple films has never shot in Lucknow earlier, will be shooting her upcoming next in the heritage city.

Sharing boomerang videos from Lucknow, Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi showcased warm camaraderie as they shoot together for the first time. After a spectacular year in 2018, Radhika Apte now kick-starts 2019 with another interesting project.

The actress who started the past year the success of Padman, went on to become a sensation on the digital platform with back to back hits. Touted as the woman of the year by several publications, Radhika Apte swept away the audience and critics alike with her performances last year.

Also Read: Radhika Apte: Storytelling has been special part of my growing up years

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates