Radhika Apte, Stana Katic to star in female-driven World War-II drama

Radhika Apte has bagged World War - II spy drama and will soon join 'Castle' star Stana Katic and 'Equity' actress Sarah Megan Thomas in the untitled female-driven film, where she features as Noor Inayat Khan. The principal photography (production work) for the drama will start in the spring, reports deadline.com.

Linus Roache and Rossif Sutherland also have been cast in the project, based on the real-life spies in Winston Churchill's "secret army". The film centers on British intelligence officer Vera Atkins, played by Katic, and two of the women she sends to France as spies, Virginia Hall (Thomas) and Noor Inayat Khan (Radhika).

Atkins is a crafty recruiter with a secret of her own. Hall is a daring American with a wooden leg who was the first female field agent and ultimately the spy the Nazi's dubbed "the most dangerous of all", and Khan is a pacifist of Indian descent who was the first female wireless operator. These civilian women form a sisterhood while entangled in missions to turn the tide of the war. Thomas wrote the screenplay and will produce with Lydia Dean Pilcher who is set to direct.

