Radhika Apte stuns in a white sheer gown for Manish Malhotra

Radhika Apte had a ball being dressed up for the renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra



Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte known for her electric presence on screen left an entire crowd mesmerized by her presence in the Pune Fashion Show held by Manish Malhotra. Taking the ramp by storm in a Manish Malhotra creation for the first time, she gracefully carried herself in a white sheer chiffon Grecian gown with embroidery of flowers and a trail. She re defined elegance. Radhika had a ball being dressed up for the world-renowned fashion designer.

Known for her simplicity, she stunned everyone with her beauty and style. For Radhika who is born and brought up in Pune it was a very emotional experience which left her with an immense gratitude. The versatile actress has not only won hearts over her unique body of work but has also stunned everyone with her style game.

Radhika Apte's act of a modest small-town woman has not only struck chords with the audience but critics alike. On the work front, Radhika will next be seen is films like Baazaar and Sriram Raghavan's next with Ayushmann Khurrana and also in Sacred Games.

