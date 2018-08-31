Radhika Apte unveils wedding collection for Kalki and stylist Tanya Ghavri

bollywood-fashion

Dressed in a light turquoise lehenga that boasts of seductive florals with 3D embellishments and intricate handwork, Radhika Apte looked like a princess

The Master of fashion fantasies, Kalki and Bollywood's powerhouse stylist, Tanya Ghavri got together for an epic fashion collaboration bringing in the very definition of modern wedding couture. Kalki Fashion showcased an exclusionary preview of its exquisite range of modern couture for the 2018-19 wedding season. The preview took place at their flagship Store, Santacruz on August 29, 2018.

The preview saw the sultry Radhika Apte ruling the spotlight and gracing the exclusive gathering for the big unveil. The actress was seen in a light turquoise lehenga that boasts of seductive florals with 3D embellishments and intricate handwork from the Kalki x Tanya Ghavri Collection.

Talking about it, Radhika Apte said, "I loved it the minute I saw the collection, and for a reason could only see the designs transforming into something more than just beautiful. This is the best fashion collaborations ever made! Thanks to Kalki's breathtaking designs and Tanya Ghavri's aesthetic styling sense, the collection went right on top of my lust-list. The creative designs have got me committed to the collection now. I usually prefer very minimalistic outfits when I attend wedding functions, and the styles are exactly I would really dream up in. All I want to say to the brides is, when you see your wedding trousseau in the hands of professionals like Kalki and Tanya Ghavri together, you can relax. It's just perfect!"

Kalki Fashion boasts of an impressive resume when it comes to fashion collaboration. The creative association with Tanya Ghavri, who has dressed just about every big Bollywood star to reckon with, will be seen showcasing the bespoke bridal fashion with trends that are doing the rounds in the bridal market today.

"Kalki is known for its exclusive bridal designs, and then be it their love for traditional art in lucknowi & Jaipuri styles or their modern inspirations for their exquisite ballroom gowns or cocktail affair, they have it all. I always wanted to do something with bridal collections for the modern bride & by teaming up with Kalki; I know this would be beautifully done. We started off back in May with all my visions and ideas for this collection that are very much in sync with team KALKI. The curated designs will add a dash of luxe to your wedding wear with dreamy drapes & stunning blouse designs which are visually appealing! As a stylist, I'd been dressing just about every big Bollywood star now & showcasing my own renditions of their personalities is where my true merit lies. I am so thrilled; I totally love the overall vibe of the collection. This collaboration is one that you will totally dig!" says Tanya Ghavri, Celebrity Stylist.

Turning the innate sense of bridal style into objects of desire, the latest collection is what bridal dreams are made of. Cultivating the extraordinary eye for design, the collection will aim at the strong and feminine woman, who are pure fashion faithfuls.

Showing all loyalty to its magically created designs that strikes a chord every time the collection is announced, this time there's a hard edge of new styles and breathtaking patterns that will be ringing in. With wedding fashion taking a huge leap with so many new trends emerging each day, the collab masters will be giving you the best of everything.

From contemporary hues to dramatic silhouettes, the signature cutting-edge couture collection will appeal to a wide range of woman who is soon planning to have a dream wedding. The brand will host a range of high-performance lehengas, sarees and gown drape styles with a modern fashion-forward twist. The range will offer modish, stylish and incredibly comfortable draped garments created while keeping the current unconventional trends in mind.

