Radhika Apte wishes Anurag Kashyap on birthday

Actress Radhika Apte has wished her Sacred Games director Anurag Kashyap a year filled with craziness, happiness, inspiration and some peace. In a tweet, Radhika expressed her good wishes towards the filmmaker and wished him a crazy and happy year ahead.

Radhika took to her twitter handle and tweeted writing, "Happy birthday Kashyap!!! May you have a year filled with craziness, happiness, inspiration and some peace!! Big love #AnuragKashyap #BirthdayBoy. [sic]"

Both Radhika and Anurag have worked with each other on several projects and share a great amount of respect for each other. Actress Radhika Apte has carved a niche for herself in the industry by doing a commendable job with each of her project - be it on the big screen or the digital arena.

In a recent development, it is a moment of pride and celebration for the actress as two of her films, Padman and Andhadhun were felicitated at the 66th National Film Awards. The actress will now embark on a new venture into the International space where she will be essaying the role of a Spy and fans can't wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair were last seen sharing screen space for a web series.

