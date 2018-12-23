Radhika Apte's film Bombairiya to finally see the light of day

bollywood

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte's long-complete film Bombairiya is finally releasing next month. The film is set on Christmas Eve with the protagonist's phone being stolen. Apte plays the character of Meghna, a PRO to a leading movie star, and the phone is her life.

Her struggle is set in the festive season. While the world is celebrating, her life goes topsy-turvy sans her cell. The film also stars Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Shilpa Shukla, Ravi Kishan and Ajinkya Deo. The film is produced by Michael Ward and directed by debutante Pia Sukanya.

Earlier, talking about Radhika Apte's look in the film the Michael Ward said, "Radhika is a great collaborator. She and Pia decided on a shorter hairstyle to create the character of Meghna. She even introduced us to Clover, a British hair and makeup designer working in Bollywood like me, and they came up with a modern urban look that also conceals a mystery."

"Radhika Apte has three specific looks as Meghna who goes on the roller-coaster ride of her life,” Ward added.

Apart from marking her presence in Bollywood and digital platforms, Radhika is now all set to make a foray into Hollywood with spy drama World War II.

