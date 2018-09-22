Radhika Apte's love for Konkona Sen Sharma

bollywood

When Radhika Apte was asked about who she thinks is the most underrated actor in Bollywood, she said, "Konkana is amazing, the way she can perform â she should be devoured"

Radhika Apte

The much appreciated actress Radhika Apte will feature as a guest on the latest episode of VOOT Original 'Feet Up with the Stars' where she spoke about many unknown facets of her life. In a fun segment on her take on Bollywood, the host Anaita Shroff Adajania asked her about who she thinks is the most underrated actor in Bollywood. Pat came Radhika's reply saying, "Konkana is amazing, the way she can perform – she should be devoured".

When asked about her B-Town preferences she said "I would love to work with Ranbir, Mr. Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao". Further to this, when asked about who she thinks has the most game, she responded saying "SRK has the most swag."

Over the years, Radhika has been known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. The actress' last outings Ghoul, Sacred Games, Lust Stories, and Padman has garnered a lot of critical acclaims, and love from her viewers. Radhika Apte has an interesting line up of projects ahead in Baazaar, and Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun in addition to her Hollywood outing alongside Dev Patel in The Wedding Guests.

