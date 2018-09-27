Radhika Apte's oh-so-hot looks from Baazaar trailer are dead drop gorgeous

bollywood-fashion

Radhika Apte will be seen playing different shades in the film Baazaar, for which her looks and attire played the perfect personification

Radhika Apte in Baazaar trailer

Radhika Apte's intriguing looks from the Baazaar trailer has left the audience glued to her varied charismatic looks. In the trailer itself, the actress is seen donning different looks which definitely took our breath away. Radhika will be seen playing different shades in the film, for which her looks and attire played the perfect personification. Playing a character in the tumultuous world of stock trading, Radhika is seen donning the corporate look with open tresses and minimal makeup.

In another sequence, the dazzling diva also shared a glimpse of her glamorous side from the movie. She is seen dancing her night away in a pretty glittery gold party attire which undoubtedly is something new for her fans to catch her on screen.

This will also be the first time where Radhika will be seen sporting a bikini on screen. With her toned body and sun-kissed skin, paired with oh-so-hot shades, Radhika escalated the oomph factor more.

After Sacred Games, Radhika will again be seen sharing the screen space with Saif Ali Khan in Baazaar. The actress has been time and again applauded by the critics and audience for her versatile performances over the years in varied genres. Be it in Padman, Parched, or Kabali, her acting skills have been highly appreciated.

From movies, web series and magazine covers, the actress have lured the audience with her impeccable skills. With Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul releasing back to back on Netflix, Radhika Apte has become an internet sensation for her appearance in all the three Indian Netflix originals.

On the work front, the actress is on a roll She will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and in Baazaar with Saif Ali Khan. And also in a Hollywood World War II spy drama, Michael Winterbottom’s upcoming feature The Wedding Guest opposite Dev Patel.

