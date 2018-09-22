Radhika Madan: Auditioning is best process to bag a role

bollywood

Radhika Madan says she had auditioned to bag the role and believes that is the most professional way for any performer to understand his or her capability

TV actress Radhika Madan, who is making her debut in Bollywood with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwajs "Pataakha", says she had auditioned to bag the role and believes that is the most professional way for any performer to understand his or her capability.

She started her career with the TV series "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi" in 2014. Asked if she finds it awkward to audition for a role despite having a body of work, Radhika told IANS: "I think auditioning is the best process to bag a role for any actor. It gives us a chance to understand our capability as a performer, and directors to see if the essence of the character is really lying within the actor. So no, I did not feel anything awkward in that process."

However, she said that it was quite tough for her to get hold of a different dialect that she has used in "Pataakha".

"I remember how madly I was mugging up the lines... with a dialect at the Goa airport because I was in Goa when I got the call from the casting department to immediately come back to Mumbai.

"People thought that I had gone mad that's why I was talking to myself. Only I knew what I was preparing for…" said the 23-year-old actress, who is playing one of the leading ladies in the film.

