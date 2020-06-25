Radhika Madan: Can resonate with the song in these times

Lockdown collaborations have become the latest virtual trend. Joining the bandwagon is composer-singer-lyricist Jasleen Royal, who kicks off her maiden music video featuring Radhika Madan. The actor will also be seen playing a keyboard for the recreation of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's hit song, Lag jaa gale, originally written by Madan Mohan Kohli and Raja Mehdi Ali Khan for the 1964 film, Woh Kaun Thi.

"We opted for Lag jaa gale because it is a deep-dyed classic that continues to delight listeners of all ages," says Royal, adding that she started curating the introduction [of the song] after discussing the project with Madan. "Radhika enjoys playing the keyboard and had sent me a few of her jamming videos. I dusted off my accordion for the reinterpretation of the track. With assistance from our househelp, we wrapped up the shoot within a fortnight."



Jasleen Royal

Madan, who has started honing her music skills during the lockdown, ticked one item off her bucket list. "Learning an instrument has always been on my bucket list. I have been practicing the piano to perfect that craft. Lag jaa gale is a song that I can resonate with considering everything seems so uncertain. You don't know what is in store for you tomorrow," says Madan enthused about her collaborating with Royal. "Jasleen has guided me through the entire piece — the keys, chords and the overall conceptualisation."

