Radhika Madan: Everyone on set looks like an astronaut

During the lockdown, several actors doubled up as photographers in their bid to grace magazine covers. Radhika Madan, back in the city after spending the past few months with family in Delhi, ended the run on Thursday as she stepped out to turn cover girl for a bridal magazine.

"There is a sense of fear, but people are taking necessary precautions. That makes me feel quite safe. The crew is fairly limited," begins Madan, talking to us from the Andheri hotel where the shoot was being conducted. She reveals that besides her, the unit comprised six people, including the photographer, two make-up artistes, her manager, a representative from the magazine and a spot boy. "The shoot began at 8.30 am and will go on till 5 pm. Though filming on a set felt like homecoming, getting into the creative frame of mind [while maintaining safety guidelines] took some time," she admits.

In adherence with the on-set guidelines, the unit members maintained physical distancing, and wore masks at all times, with Madan forgoing it only when facing the camera. "Everyone on set looks like an astronaut," she laughs, adding that the team members carried their meals and water bottles from home. "I loved being back on set; it made me realise how much I missed working. But what hurt me was that I met some of my team members after six months and couldn't even hug them."

