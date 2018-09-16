Radhika Madan flaunts Indian designer's outfit at TIFF

bollywood

Radhika attended the fest with the cast of her film "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota", which has been selected for the World Premiere at the TIFF 2018

Radhika Madan

Actress Radhika Madan picked an attire from Indian designer Kaumesh for her first appearance at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Radhika attended the fest with the cast of her film "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota", which has been selected for the World Premiere at the TIFF 2018. She was seen in a custom-made tuxedo at the fest on Friday.

"It's a great honour being part of such a celebrated film festival and walk the prestigious green carpet. Since it's my debut, I always wanted to wear an Indian design," Radhika said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram Clicked by sir @vasanbala . A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) onSep 15, 2018 at 3:43am PDT

"The movie received an overwhelming response and standing ovation at the festival. It's so surreal. I couldn't have asked for more," she added. "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" is the story of a man who feels no pain at all. The RSVP Films' project is helmed by Vasan Bala. It also stars Abhimanyu Dasani -- son of "Maine Pyar Kiya" actress Bhagyashree.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever