Radhika Madan flies to Delhi as domestic flights resume

As domestic flight operations resumed after two months of lockdown, actress Radhika Madan on Tuesday flew from Mumbai to Delhi to be with her family. Before boarding the flight, Radhika took to Instagram and shared a picture that shows her posing in front of the airport. She is seen wearing face shield, gloves and a mask.

"Mai aa rahi hu Maa...#homebound#travelsafe#airportlook," she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram Mai aa rahi hu Maa... #homebound #travelsafe #airportlook A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) onMay 26, 2020 at 4:35am PDT

On the work front, Radhika was recently seen in "Angrezi Medium". She essays the late Irrfan Khan's daughter in the film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news