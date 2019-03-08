Radhika Madan: I dreamt to debut as Laila

bollywood

As her actioner, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is set to release, Radhika Madan alludes she was seeking a romantic role for her first Bollywood film

Radhika Madan

Screenwriter-director Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, was not Radhika Madan's first choice when seeking a Bollywood debut vehicle. Turning up at casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office to audition for Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu, Madan was spotted by someone associated with Bala's offering. "They asked me about [my interest in] action, and I said that I knew nothing about it, and wasn't interested in it either," says the actor."

Having gone with the flow, Madan, also a dancer, put her flexibility on display, to impress. "I was scheduled to meet [Ali] and Vasan sir the next day. But, after a conversation with the latter, was signed on for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. I didn't even get a chance to meet [Ali]. I really wanted to do Laila Majnu, because then, I would have made a debut as Laila."



Radhika Madan in a still from the film

For someone who knew little about action, Madan excelled in her training. "I trained in mixed martial arts, taekwondo and hand-combat for four hours every day. Initially, I didn't know how to kick or punch and injured my knee, neck and wrists. Now, I can defend myself." Such were the benefits that she had reaped with the training that her heightened reflexes even amazed co-actor Sanya Malhotra when they later began shooting for a fight sequence in Pataakha. "Sanya threatened me stating, 'I have done Dangal. If you kick me once more, I'll use those techniques on you.'"

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani's debut film had been in the works for long. Yet, Madan says, spirits were never dampened due to the delay. "My journey with this film has gone on for three years. While training, we thought that even if it would get selected for a festival, it would be a big deal. Winning the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness People's Choice Award was not anticipated."

