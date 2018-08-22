Radhika Madan makes a rustic entry in Bollywood with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha

bollywood

After ruling the silver screen with Ekta Kapoor's telly soap, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Radhika Madan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwajâs Pataakha

From learning to milk buffaloes to plastering walls with dung cakes, actor Radhika Madan seems to have done it all for Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha! After ruling the silver screen with Ekta Kapoor's telly soap, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Radhika will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha.

Those who have seen the trailer of the film will vouch for the fact that the filmmaker has completely altered the look that she has been sporting until now on screen. He will be introducing her as one of the two quarrelling sisters, the other being Sanya Malhotra, it the rustic drama. The film hits screens on September 28.

"We are very happy that Radhika is being launched by a legend like Vishal Bhardwaj and my company. Both Sanya and Radhika have performed extremely well," says Pataakha producer Ajay Kapoor.

In fact, the actor has learnt quite a few interesting things for the film. She also learnt how thatch roofs, walk while balancing a matka of water on her head and waist and mastered the Rajasthani dialect.

Starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan as Badki and Chhutki respectively, the flick is based on the lives of two sisters from a village in Rajasthan. The film shows how the two sisters engage in mutual fights, unrest, confusion, quarrel, and how they flirt with each other and look different from each other. However, when marriage separates them, the two sisters realize that they could not live without each other.

