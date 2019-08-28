Radhika Madan on Angrezi Medium: Irrfan sir is magic on set

bollywood

Playing Irrfan Khan's daughter in Angrezi Medium, Radhika Madan says she has 'lucked out' to work with brilliant cast in her third film Angrezi Medium

Radhika Madan

A year old in the film industry, Radhika Madan has racked up interesting movies in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha (2018) and Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Her third project is equally impressive — the actor has bagged the role of Irrfan Khan's daughter in Angrezi Medium, the sequel to his 2017 hit Hindi Medium.

"Homi [Adajania, director] is particular about readings and workshops. As part of my prep, I hung out in Udaipur and interacted with the youngsters there. The role also required me to perfect the local dialect," says Madan, who has recently wrapped up the shoot of the satire. The film marks Khan's return to Bollywood after he took a break to seek treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. Having seen the brilliant actor at work from close quarters, the youngster is understandably in awe of him. "It was the easiest project for me because acting is all about reacting to someone's performance. Irrfan sir was magic on set and made the process effortless. I got to learn so much merely by observing him." She turns into a fangirl as the conversation steers towards her other co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan. "Being in the same frame as her was a dream come true for me," she gushes.



Irrfan Khan

Even with an impressive resume that includes films and television shows, Madan considers herself an "actor in the making". "I lucked out in the movies. I am a terrible planner, so I am leaving my career to the universe. I want to pick projects that make me jump on my bed with excitement."

