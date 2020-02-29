Radhika Madan on Angrezi Medium: Think of Irrfan sir during promotions every day

One can hear the incredulity in her voice as Radhika Madan gushes, "Until the day I saw the trailer credits, I couldn't believe I had done a film with Irrfan sir!" The youngster considers herself fortunate to have bagged the central role in Angrezi Medium, which also stars Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"I auditioned for the role, and begged to the universe that the film should come my way," she grins. "I had to perform two scenes — one where I declare that I want to go to London, and another which is part of the climax. I guess my performance in the latter worked in my favour." For her small-town girl act, the Delhi girl interacted with youngsters in Udaipur and studied their body language.



Radhika Madan

In 2019, reports suggested that she had got Sara Ali Khan dropped from the film. Ask her if she has that kind of clout, and she laughs, "I auditioned for this film, and I will continue to audition for movies that catch my attention. I have no idea about Sara, or the backstory of the film's casting."

The sequel to Hindi Medium (2018) hinges on the chemistry between a middle-class father, essayed by Irrfan, and his ambitious daughter, portrayed by Madan. While she found a guiding force in her co-star during the shoot, it has been a different story during the promotions. The actor, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is currently on the road to recovery. "I think of Irrfan sir during promotions every day. He is an institution in acting and a gem of a person. This would have been a different journey if he was here. I hope he gets better soon."

