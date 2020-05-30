Radhika Madan on travelling to Delhi: Felt like a scene out of an apocalyptic film

Radhika Madan, who was stuck in Mumbai since March, flew down to hometown Delhi on Wednesday. In a flight full of people wearing masks, visors and gloves, the actor got a taste of how life will be post-pandemic. "It was a scene out of an apocalyptic film and this is perhaps our future," says Madan. Admitting she was wary of travelling in the current scenario, she says that the safety measures adopted at the airports reassured her. "They did temperature checks, and ensured there was zero physical contact — we had to show our IDs and boarding passes through a glass shield; there were glass barriers at baggage counters too. [The airline staff] boarded and de-boarded us sequentially, two rows at a time, [thus ensuring there was no crowding]. I avoided using the washrooms. I was cautious, but not scared."

Relieved as she is to have reunited with her family, Madan is practising the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. "I am yet to hug them! Home is where your mom is. It is so calming to be back. During these times, I wanted to be around my parents."

