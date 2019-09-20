Radhika Madan puts on her swimming gear for Shiddat

Being perfect at every character offered is a responsibility that every actor carries on their shoulder. Actress Radhika Madan too has dedicated herself to the craft of acting and is going all out with her character for her upcoming film Shiddat. The film presented by Dinesh Vijan, requires the talented actress' character to swim. However, Radhika doesn't know how to swim. Not the one to fret over obstacles, she was quick to enrol herself for swimming lessons.

"Swimming is an integral part of the project, especially for my character and I have never learnt swimming professionally. I just knew how to float and nothing of the correct technique," shares Radhika. The versatile star, who has previously worked in films such as Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Pataakha, enjoyed the training sessions to the fullest.

"So, it's been an interesting journey so far of learning how to swim professionally. I trained for about an hour and a half every day. I used to go to Bandra for swimming lessons," says Radhika, who often likes perfection when it comes to her movies. The actress has earlier too learnt new things for her character and she says it has all been part of the plan all along.

"Fortunately, whatever projects I have chosen, I got to learn a lot there. I learnt martial arts for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and now I am learning swimming for Shiddat. I have been learning new sports all along. That is the dream and it's a very different kind of feeling. Every sport teaches you something but the zone is the same," she says.

Will she continue to learn swimming even after the film is done? "I continued to lose weight even after Pataakha and then I learned martial arts. You never know if I continue swimming after this. I can just say that I am really enjoying myself right now," says the dynamic actress.

