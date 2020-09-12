Radhika Madan: When we speak up for Rhea, we're not disrespecting SSR

The late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after interrogating her for three days to explore a possible drug angle in the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan has shared a post on social media talking about justice, and a fair trial for Rhea Chakraborty in the SSR death case.

Sharing the post, Madan wrote, "Sushant was the one who I looked upto while I was transitioning from Television to Movies. He was the one who inspired me to take that step and it breaks my heart when I think of him. Ofcourse I want Justice for him but it also breaks my heart to see another person being treated so inhumanely when she has not even been convicted yet (sic)..."

Saying as how justice needs to be served, but also that Rhea deserves a fair trial, Radhika Madan expressed her thoughts on the SSR case.

Rhea Chakraborty was shifted from the NCB's office in south Mumbai to Byculla jail on September 9. Immediately after her arrest, the 28-year-old actress was taken for medical tests including a COVID-19 test, which came back negative. Her and her brother Showik's bail plea has since been denied by a special court. The court also denied bail to Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Sushant's cook Dipesh Sawant.

