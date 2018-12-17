Radhika Madan: Winning award motivates me to work harder

bollywood

Actress Radhika Madan, who has bagged the Most Promising Newcomer award, says she feels motivated to work harder to entertain people through her work. Radhika won the trophy at Star Screen Awards in Mumbai on Sunday for her debut act in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha.

"I didn't expect it. It just happened. It motivates me to work even harder to entertain more and more people, and give my 200 per cent. I gave my heart and soul to Pataakha", Radhika told IANS. "It didn't do commercially well, but to be acknowledged for that... it speaks a lot," added the actress about the film on two warring sisters.

The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress has also acted in Vasan Bala's film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, which is expected to release next year. "I never picked those films. I feel that when I plan stuff, it doesn't work for me, but when universe plans it for me, it works the best," said the actress, who has done TV shows as well.

While she had to go for a few rounds of audition to get the role of Badki in Pataakha, the story of how she got Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is slightly different. "I went to audition for Laila Majnu. Somebody saw me there and asked me 'Can you kick?' I was a dancer before. I did a few kicks," she said. And soon, she joined the cast of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

For her, budget of a film doesn't matter. "I am not thinking about the budget of the film that much. I am just waiting for something to come up and excite me. Be it a commercial film or an indie one, anything that makes me want to just jump on my bed and go for it," she said.

