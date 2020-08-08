Radhika Madan's 'cholle, poodi, halwa' look confuses fans; see post

Radhika Madan's sense of humour is not new. The actress' quirky posts and fun captions leave everyone laughing out loud. Now, Radhika, in a hilarious post on social media to hint that hectic workout session and a sumptuous meal are equally gruelling. Radhika took to Instagram and posted a picture that shows her lying on the floor, looking tired. She is dressed in black yoga pants and a purple-orange T-shirt.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram Post workout or Post cholle poodi halwa? A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) onAug 6, 2020 at 9:08am PDT

Recently, Radhika channelled her inner Dark Knight in a photograph she posted on social media. In the picture, she wears a stunning black dress, minimal make-up and has her tresses open.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Shiddat, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of Jannat fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan. Madan made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha in 2018 and did films like Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota and Angrezi Medium.

With inputs from IANS

