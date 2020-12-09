Radhika Mayadev: An Interview

We at Mid-day had a chance to interview the versatile dancing diva Radhika Mayadev, part of The Bom Squad group, an all-girls jazz crew based out of Mumbai. Radhika has been dancing since she was 3-years old and is professionally trained in Jazz, Ballet, and Contemporary. She's a performer, a teacher, and a learner, aspiring to tell stories through her art and making a difference in the lives of her audience.

1. What inspires you to dance?

Dance means so many different things to so many different people. To me, dance is a universal language: I love that you don't need words to express yourself with dance - whether you're happy, sad, angry, or even in love... you can just DANCE! Initially, the inspiration to continue dancing came from pure happiness and self-satisfaction. But as I grew older, learning about great artists who dedicated their whole lives to creating art that not only told stories but also influenced generations of people made me want to do it too!

2. When did you decide to pursue dance professionally? Was it a moment of revelation or was it the plan all along?

I've been dancing since I was three years old, and honestly, it never felt like just another hobby. I knew I would grow up to have a career in the performing arts pretty early on. So there was never a decisive moment where I took up dance as a career; for me, the path was always dance.

3. If you could go back in time, what advice would you give your 'younger self'? And, would you choose a different career path?

I would tell my younger self to follow her heart and never give in to self-doubt, however tempting it may seem. It has served me well so far and I’m sure it will continue taking me to places I never imagined to be in.

As for a different career choice, I don't think I would have chosen any other career path because for me, being a performing artist is the most fulfilling job. It’s more like the path had already been chosen for me and I’m simply acting in accordance with it.

4. If you could give advice for aspiring younger dancers, what did you discover about the industry that you would want others to know about?

The dance industry is vast and versatile. There is room for everyone, especially now, with social media and platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. The most important advice is

- Find your corner

- Train hard (training is the most important)

- Do your research and educate yourself

- Don't waste your time comparing yourself to others.

- Focus on quality,

The idea is simple - work on your craft religiously and success will be imminent.

5. What is something that keeps you strong when things get difficult?

Like with every other person, there are good days and there are bad days for me too. What gets me through it all is the strong support from my mother and the wisdom of my mentors. They always encourage me to breathe, reassess, and try again. It’s what keeps me going.

6. You're a very versatile performer and you know a lot of dance styles. Do you have a favorite? Why?

I have trained mostly in western styles of dancing namely Jazz, Ballet, and Contemporary, and it's hard to pick favorites. As a viewer, I've always been drawn to Indian classical forms. The costumes, the intricacies, the music, the elegance, and the expressions! I draw a large amount of inspiration from Indian classical dancers and Bollywood films for my performances.

7. Do you think dance is now finally accepted as a career prospect in India?

We are still a little short of dance being considered a viable career option, but I do think the paradigm is slowly shifting. There are a lot more opportunities for aspiring dancers and creators, so the wheels are in motion.

