Radhika Merchant is a 'Timeless beauty' in this Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble

Radhika Merchant recently adorned a beautiful chikankari lehenga by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Radhika along with the Ambani has often been spotted in beautiful ensembles by the designers on various occasions.

Radhika Merchant wore a mango georgette chikan embroidery ghagra which had been intricately enhanced with sequins and edged with deliciously contemporary chamki Chikan borders. She paired it with a skin net blouse which was embroidered in trellis and tiny floral motifs. She completed her look with an elegant diamond and emerald necklace along with matching bangles. She left her hair down in curls and opted for a nude shade lipstick with minimal make-up.

Radhika had earlier worn a pink lehenga designed by the dynamic duo. She wore a ghagra with an offwhite sequins scallops blouse and a pink sequins jaali dupatta with crystal borders.

Radhika accessorised her look with diamond maangtika, necklace, and earrings.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant who is the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare.

