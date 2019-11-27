Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani Piramal's ethnic royal looks

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, her daughter Isha Ambani Piramal and their friend, Radhika Merchant are setting major ethnic goals this wedding season. The three wore outfits designed by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

While Radhika chose an all-pink lehenga, Nita Ambani chose an all-golden one. Nita Ambani wore a custom tulle 'Burano' ghagra which was inspired by Venetian lace. The masterpiece was hand-embroidered with gold and silver zari, naqshi, crystals and sequins. A crystal mesh blouse and lavishly embroidered, gold tissue dupatta complete her look. She paired it with a simple necklace, earrings and bangles. She left her hair open and donned a bindi.

On the other hand, Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a pink chikankari ghagra by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The exquisite chikan came alive with accents of sequins and crystals embroidery. An offwhite sequins scallops blouse and a pink sequins Jaali dupatta with crystal borders provided the final flourish to her ensemble. She wore a diamond necklace, earrings and maangtika to complete her look.

Isha Ambani Piramal wore an embellished lehenga with flower embroidery on it and wore her dupatta in a stylish way and took it over both hands. She wore her hair straight and completed her look with minimal makeup.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently hosted a pre-wedding bash for their nephew Arjun Kothari. Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, Natasha Poonawalla were a part of the celebration.

