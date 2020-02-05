Radhika Merchant steals the show in a backless lehenga at Armaan Jain's wedding reception

Radhika Merchant is all smiles for the shutterbugs as she arrives for actor Armaan Jain's wedding reception. (All photos: Satej Shinde)

Actor Armaan Jain's wedding reception was a star-studded affair and was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor among others. Besides celebrities, politicians and industrialists also graced the grand event.

While business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and son Anant Ambani gave the gala night a miss, his family including wife Nita, daughter Isha, son Akash, and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta made sure to the make their presence felt.



Mother-daughter duo Nita and Isha Ambani snapped in ethnic best at Armaan Jain's wedding reception

For the star-studded reception, Nita Ambani walked in with her daughter Isha Ambani as the two oozed elegance and grace when they arrived to bless the newly married couple. While Nita opted for a cream, gold, and red ethnic ensemble, Isha, on the other hand, looked ethereal in a pastel pink lehenga with a crop top.



Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta ooze romance while posing for shutterbugs at Armaan Jain's wedding reception

Isha's twin brother Akash came along with his wife Shloka Mehta for Armaan Jain's wedding reception. While Akash looked suave in a black bandhgala, his wife, Shloka Mehta looked regal in a multi-coloured lehenga choli by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

While the wedding reception was a grand affair, it was Anant Ambani's family friend Radhika Merchant who made head turns with her backless lehenga choli.

For Armaan Jain's wedding reception, Radhika opted for a cream coloured floral backless lehenga with subtle make-up and minimal accessories. She complimented her outfit with a green emerald neckpiece and matching earrings. Radhika completed her look by tying her beautiful tresses in a ponytail.



Radhika Merchant walks towards the paps to pose for the lenses after greeting them with a namaste

Radhika, who was all smiles for the lenses was also seen interacting with one of the guests as she walked in for the wedding reception. She even greeted the media persons before posing for the lenses. This isn't the first time that Radhika Merchant has managed to steal the limelight at an event. On previous occasions too, Radhika has won many hearts for her chic, glam, and fabulous fashion choices. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, Vice Chairman and CEO of Encore Healthcare.

