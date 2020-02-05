Radhika Merchant steals the show in a backless lehenga at Armaan Jain's wedding reception
Radhika, who stunned in a floral backless lehenga even greeted the media persons before posing for the lenses at Armaan Jain's wedding reception.
Actor Armaan Jain's wedding reception was a star-studded affair and was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor among others. Besides celebrities, politicians and industrialists also graced the grand event.
While business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and son Anant Ambani gave the gala night a miss, his family including wife Nita, daughter Isha, son Akash, and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta made sure to the make their presence felt.
Mother-daughter duo Nita and Isha Ambani snapped in ethnic best at Armaan Jain's wedding reception
For the star-studded reception, Nita Ambani walked in with her daughter Isha Ambani as the two oozed elegance and grace when they arrived to bless the newly married couple. While Nita opted for a cream, gold, and red ethnic ensemble, Isha, on the other hand, looked ethereal in a pastel pink lehenga with a crop top.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta ooze romance while posing for shutterbugs at Armaan Jain's wedding reception
Isha's twin brother Akash came along with his wife Shloka Mehta for Armaan Jain's wedding reception. While Akash looked suave in a black bandhgala, his wife, Shloka Mehta looked regal in a multi-coloured lehenga choli by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
While the wedding reception was a grand affair, it was Anant Ambani's family friend Radhika Merchant who made head turns with her backless lehenga choli.
For Armaan Jain's wedding reception, Radhika opted for a cream coloured floral backless lehenga with subtle make-up and minimal accessories. She complimented her outfit with a green emerald neckpiece and matching earrings. Radhika completed her look by tying her beautiful tresses in a ponytail.
Radhika Merchant walks towards the paps to pose for the lenses after greeting them with a namaste
Radhika, who was all smiles for the lenses was also seen interacting with one of the guests as she walked in for the wedding reception. She even greeted the media persons before posing for the lenses. This isn't the first time that Radhika Merchant has managed to steal the limelight at an event. On previous occasions too, Radhika has won many hearts for her chic, glam, and fabulous fashion choices. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, Vice Chairman and CEO of Encore Healthcare.
A host of Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor among others attended actor Armaan Jain's grand wedding reception held in Mumbai. Armaan tied the knot with his fiance Anissa Malhotra
Celebrities cut across Bollywood, Politics and the Business world attended the star-studded wedding reception. Among those were industrialist Anil and Tina Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani, Mumbai's power couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, business tycoon Adar Poonawalla and his wife Natasha Poonawalla, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and many more.
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani walked in with his wife Shloka Mehta for the grand evening. The power couple oozed elegance and romance when they arrived to bless the newly married couple
For the grand event, Shloka Mehta donned a multi-coloured lehenga choli by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and paired her regal outfit with a stunning emerald choker neckpiece, matching kundan earrings and a maang tikka. Shloka completed her elegant look by tying her hair in a neat sleek low bun. On the other hand, Akash Ambani complemented his wife by opting for a black bandhgala and sported a stubble look.
In photo: Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta caught in a candid moment as she arrives for Armaan Jain's grand wedding reception
Mother-daughter duo Nita and Isha Ambani stole the show with their ethnic ensembles as they arrived for the wedding reception. Nita looked graceful in cream, gold, and red ethnic ensemble. She completed her look with a long neckpiece, matching earrings and bangles. With subtle makeup and her long wavy hair parted on one side, Nita looked royal.
On the other hand, Isha Ambani opted for a pastel pink lehenga with a crop top. The Ambani heiress wore green emerald earrings and with minimal makeup, she left her long tresses open, which gave her a natural look
In photo: Nita and Isha Ambani poses for the shutterbugs as they arrive for Armaan Jain's grand wedding reception
Industralist Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani were also snapped in all style and sass at Armaan Jain's grand wedding reception. Both Anil and Tina, who are family friends of the Kapoors graced the special occasion of Armaan Jain's life with much enthusiasm and fervour
For the grand wedding reception, Tina Ambani was all decked up in a beautiful lehenga choli in pink and blue. She complimented her outfit with pink lipstick, minimal accessories and left her beautiful long tresses open, while Anil Ambani looked suave in a pink kurta pajama
Both Anil and Tina Ambani were also seen taking part in the pre-wedding festivities such as the sangeet ceremony and mehendi function of Armaan Jain. While Tina opted for a salwar suit in hues of blue, Anil looked stylish in a navy blue suit at Armaan Jain's mehendi function. The power couple from Mumbai recently celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary
In photo: Anil Ambani snapped amidst a host of guests at Armaan Jain's wedding reception
Maharashtra Chief Minister an Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived with his wife Rashmi Thackeray. Uddhav and Rashmi, who recently celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary were all decked up in their traditional outfits for the grand reception
For the gala night, Rashmi looked beautiful in a green saree with a red border. In order to compliment his wife, Uddhav Thackeray donned a navy blue kurta paired with white pyjama. The two were seen greeting the media persons as they arrived for the grand reception
In photo: Rashmi Thackeray caught having a light moment as she follows husband Uddhav Thackeray to pose for the lenses
Business magnate Adar Poonawalla and Natasha Poonawalla were all smiles for the lenses as they arrived for Armaan Jain's wedding reception. The power couple from Mumbai, who is known for setting major couple goals made heads turned with their stunning outfits
The 38-year-old philanthropist opted for an intricately designed golden lehenga choli and paired it with a black hand clutch. Natasha completed her look by draping her dupatta over her back. With dewy makeup and minimal accessories, Natasha left her coloured tresses parted on one side
While Natasha looked stunning in lehenga choli, Adar Poonawalla looked suave in a navy blue tuxedo. Both Natasha and Adar Poonawalla were seen posing for the shutterbugs as they came to bless the newly married couple
In photo: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta share a hearty laugh with uncle Anil Ambani at Armaan Jain's wedding reception
While the entire Ambani family was in attendance for Armaan Jain's wedding reception, it was Mukesh and his youngest son Anant Ambani who gave the grand night a miss. Anant Ambani's family friend Radhika Merchant stole the show with her backless ethnic outfit
Radhika Merchant, who also graced the wedding reception opted for a cream coloured floral backless lehenga which she paired with a green emerald neckpiece and matching earrings. Radhika completed her look with subtle makeup and minimal accessories. She tied her beautiful tresses in a ponytail
In photo: Radhika Merchant caught in a candid conversation as she arrives for Armaan Jain's wedding reception
Congress leader and Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique also graced the wedding reception of Armaan Jain. The 27-year-old politician who came into the limelight after defeating Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections was seen posing for the lenses
Zeeshan donned a navy blue bandhgala with minimal accessories. The youth leader was seen sporting a stubble as he was all smiles for the shutterbugs
In photo: Shloka Mehta snapped at her ethnic best at Armaan Jain's wedding reception
Business tycoon Anil and Tina Ambani, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and wife Rashmi Thackeray, mother-daughter duo Nita and Isha Ambani, power couple Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta and politician Zeeshan Siddique were few of the Mumbai personalities who graced actor Armaan Jain's star-studded wedding reception.
(All photos: Satej Shinde)
