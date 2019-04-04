Radhika Merchant stuns in a vintage gown at Akash Ambani-Shloka's Mehta's pre-wedding bash

famous-personalities

The alleged 'Choti Bahu' of Ambani family, Radhika Merchant's picture from the pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding have come out

Pic/ Loveleen Ramchandani's Instagram

Just when we thought that we had seen all the pictures from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, Make-up artist and hair stylist shared some more pictures of Radhika Merchant from the wedding ceremony.

Radhika Merchant came into the limelight at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding and then again at Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's wedding.

While the couple got married on March 9th, there was also a pre-wedding bash at St.Moritz in Switzerland.

Also read: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta along with Ambanis at a family dinner

Radhika Merchant is the rumoured girlfriend of Anant Ambani. Her pictures from the pre-wedding bash have come on social media. She stood out in most of the pictures from the wedding but she stole the show at the pre-wedding function.

'Choti Bahu' Radhika Merchant wore a gorgeous blue and grey off-shoulder gown. Her gown had a thigh-high slit and was ruffled. The gown had a royal blue belt which added an oomph factor to her ensemble.

She paired her gown with black heels and accessorized with green-drop earrings. Her hair and makeup artist, Loveleen Ramchandani tied her hair in a messy ponytail and a bold lipstick.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, who is the Vice-chairman and CEO of Encore Healthcare.

Also read: Viral video: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta seal their love with a kiss

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates