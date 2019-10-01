Radhika Merchant vacays in Bali, looks adorable in spaghetti white dress
Radhika Merchant was snapped with her girl gang while she was on a vacation in Bali. See photos
Radhika Merchant, a good friend of Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani grabbed attention ever since the two high-end weddings of the decade, Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. She has been in the news ever since for her classy fashion sense and enticing personality. Radhika Merchant was on vacation to Bali and she looks classy and elegant in the pictures shared on social media. Check the post below!
View this post on Instagram
Whether on a short holiday this pap ain’t going to stop. Spotted #radhikamerchant during my recent visit to Bali at the famous spot #Monkeyforest . She was there for her sisters bachelorette in Bali and it was when her friend called out her name when I confirmed it was her ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. She later spoke to my family and was very sweet and down to earth ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
The adorable Radhika Merchant was spotted in Bali with her girl gang while she was on vacation and chilling at Monkey Forest in Bali. She looked super cute in a white spaghetti dress paired with bright lemon yellow sandals. She completed her look with nude makeup and an adorable olive green backpack. Radhika Merchant was spotted in the zoo with her friends in Bali and we must say she looked all excited and thrilled.
For those unversed with Radhika Merchant, she is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the Vice Chairman and CEO of Encore Healthcare. She graduated from New York where she studied politics and Economics. She grabbed attention during the two starry weddings — Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. She gained praises for her fashion sense when she donned an orange lehenga at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.
Also Read: These pictures prove Radhika Merchant is an animal lover
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Radhika Merchant, who is known for her chic, glam, and fabulous fashion choices has been stealing the show since the time she has been snapped with the Ambani family. Right from Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal to the Reliance Annual AGM Meeting. Recently, Radhika won many hearts with her beautiful traditional attire
-
Radhika Merchant, who was clicked by the paparazzi at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia donned a bright pink lehenga with heavy gold embellishments for the event. She paired her look with a diamond necklace and parted her long tresses in a 'maang tika'
-
In picture: Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani are all smiles for the camera as the two happily pose for the paparazzi at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held at Antilia in South Mumbai
-
During Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' destination wedding, which took place Jodhpur, Radhika Merchant was also spotted at the Jodhpur airport along with Nita, Mukesh, and Isha Ambani. Radhika Merchant wore a navy blue velvet crop top and multi-coloured ghagra
-
When at Jodhpur airport, Nita Ambani not only showered her love on Radhika Merchant but also held her hand as they happily posed for the paparazzi
-
In January 2019, Radhika Merchant took everyone by surprise when she stunned in an ice-blue Sabyasachi lehenga which she carried off with ease and comfort. In the series of photos shared by designer Sabyasachi, Radhika Merchant wore a printed choli and a simple, matching netted dupatta with her ice-blue lehenga
-
Radhika Merchant completed her traditional look by opting for a simple mang tikka and paired her look with bangles and a chunky choker necklace. She left her long tresses open and looked like a vision
-
For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand wedding, Radhika Merchant looked dapper in orange when the entire Ambani family were seen shades of pink. Not only did Radhika manage to steal the show but her dazzling orange lehenga left many swooning. She paired her orange lehenga with stunning jewellery and simple make-up
-
Radhika Merchant added a splash of colour to Akash and Shloka's wedding in Mumbai. For the wedding ceremony, Radhika opted for an elaborate lehenga which had an elephant and floral motifs and paired her lehenga with a gold polka-dotted choli. She completed her look with a matching dupatta, a stunning necklace, and matching earrings. Radhika tied her hair in a puffy ponytail, which took her look to a notch higher
-
At Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding function, Radhika Merchant donned a pink and orange lehenga by designer Sandeep Khosla. Radhika's lehenga was hand-embroidered and she accessorized her outfit with jewellery. Later, she was seen posing with the designer for a picture at the wedding function
-
Besides slaying traditional attires, Radhika Merchant can also pull off the casual look effortlessly. From lunch outing in the suburbs to rocking the airport look and being snapped at social events, Radhika Merchant has time and again made her mark with her fashion choices thereby setting some major fashion goals
-
In picture: Radhika Merchant is seen engrossed in an animated conversation with small children at the inauguration of Dhirubhai Ambani Square at Jio World Centre at BKC in Mumbai
From stealing the show during Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding festivities to being spotted with the Ambani family at numerous occasions, Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, is setting some major fashion goals with her casual attire. See pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Kalki Koechlin talks about her journey in Mumbai at the Bombaywaali Summit 2019