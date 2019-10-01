Radhika Merchant vacays in Bali, looks adorable in spaghetti white dress

Radhika Merchant, a good friend of Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani grabbed attention ever since the two high-end weddings of the decade, Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. She has been in the news ever since for her classy fashion sense and enticing personality. Radhika Merchant was on vacation to Bali and she looks classy and elegant in the pictures shared on social media. Check the post below!

The adorable Radhika Merchant was spotted in Bali with her girl gang while she was on vacation and chilling at Monkey Forest in Bali. She looked super cute in a white spaghetti dress paired with bright lemon yellow sandals. She completed her look with nude makeup and an adorable olive green backpack. Radhika Merchant was spotted in the zoo with her friends in Bali and we must say she looked all excited and thrilled.

For those unversed with Radhika Merchant, she is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the Vice Chairman and CEO of Encore Healthcare. She graduated from New York where she studied politics and Economics. She grabbed attention during the two starry weddings — Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. She gained praises for her fashion sense when she donned an orange lehenga at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.

